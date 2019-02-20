Home / Home

Area support bolsters Titonka project

Wed, 02/20/2019 - 2:04pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

As a major Gold-Eagle Cooperative project comes to an end in Titonka, CEO and Manager Brad Davis said he is pleased with the support the company has received in the Titonka area.

“Many years ago, when we first took over the operation in Kossuth County, we told our producers that the amount of moneys we spend on facilities is absolutely and directly impacted by the communities and business we received from our farmer-producers,” Davis said. “If you look at what we’ve done in this part of the trade territory, it is hard to imagine our support hasn’t been stellar.”

Read the whole story in the Feb. 21 Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here