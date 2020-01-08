Home / Home

Area legislators introducing bills as Iowa's session starts

Wed, 01/08/2020 - 12:14pm admin1
Alan Van Ormer

State Rep. Tedd Gassman begins his last session in the Iowa Legislature next week. He is not seeking re-election in the fall but looks forward to the work ahead.

Gassman, along with fellow lawmakers Rep. Ted Baxter and Sen. Dennis Guth, will begin the 2020 legislative session Jan. 13. All three have bills they will try to push through this year.

Read more in the Jan. 9 Kossuth County Advance.

