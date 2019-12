The 2020 budget for Algona Municipal Utilities predicts lower expenses and less revenue compared to this past year.

AMU's Board of Trustees passed the budget at its November board meeting. AMU expects to generate just over $22 million in revenue compared to $23.2 million in 2019 and expects to spend just over $21 million compared to $21.2 million.

