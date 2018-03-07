Apollo 5 ready to perform in Algona

ALGONA — The members of Apollo 5 are excited about performing at the Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center, on Saturday, March 10.

Performances will be at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“We’re really looking forward to meeting people from the town itself,” said Clare Stewart, one of the singers for Apollo 5 in a phone interview on March 3. “They attend the music series and are used to seeing people perform. It is nice to see what people think about what we’re offering in our show.”

As an Capella group, the members use no instruments, but create music with their music. They will sing early church music to contemporary arrangements including pop, folk, and jazz songs.

“We are representing program music from the British Isles,” Stewart said. “We will perform classic tunes from Elton John, the Beatles, and modern artists, like Adele. There should be songs that they are familiar with.”

