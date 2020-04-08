Anti-COVID mask-sewing effort goes viral

ALGONA - Helping high school students have the right outfits for prom is nothing like what Teresa Kellenberger is doing this spring. She is making masks for people who are on the frontlines of the battle against the COVID-19 coronavirus around the country.

“Oh my goodness. It is absolutely overwhelming,” Kellenberger said. “It’s beyond prom season at a bridal shop, which I’m used to. This takes it to a whole new level. It is a wonderful feeling to help.”

Kellenberger uses 100 percent, tightly woven cotton for each mask and ties made of muslin to create a perfect fit for nurses, individuals in nursing homes and others. In one week’s time, Kellenberger figures she and her seamstresses sewed over 750 masks. The masks are donated, and all the fabric, shipping supplies and everything associated with the masks has been donated. She ships to all states as orders arrive.

