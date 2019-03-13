Home / Home

Annual women's gathering empowers

Wed, 03/13/2019 - 3:24pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

Kelly Tigges and "The Market Girls" feel more empowered after attending the annual Algona Area Chamber of Commerce women's networking event each year.

"I feel like I can run with anything," said Jill Lichter. She's been working at The Market for a year. "Those individual stories. It is amazing. You see successful women. They have it all but maybe they started with nothing. That's super cool to hear how they've grown and succeeded."

Find out more about the upcoming Women's Networking event in the March 14 Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here