AMU sets public hearing for comm rate increase

During the May 27 AMU Board of Trustees monthly meeting, board members went into closed session to discuss 2020 communication rates. No decision was made after the closed session, but a public hearing was set for 11 a.m., June 24, to review proposed changes to some communications service rates.

Any changes to communication rates could involve basic cable, expanded cable, digital basic and the lowest tier of internet service.

