Home / Home

AMU plans water rate increase

Wed, 03/13/2019 - 3:41pm admin1
Public hearing March 20
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

Water rate increases could be seen in the first billing in May for Algona Municipal Utilities (AMU) customers.

"Water rates have increased for Algona Municipal Utilities almost every year due to our increased costs," AMU General Manager John Bilsten said. "The board and staff felt that a small increase annually is much better than waiting and having a large increase at the end of a three- or five- or six-year period.

Get the details in the March 14 Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here