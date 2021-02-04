Home / Home

AMU looks at long-term wind energy buy

Thu, 02/04/2021 - 3:52pm admin1
Brad Hicks

ALGONA—Algona Municipal Utilities (AMU) trustees got a briefing about a potential wind farm energy power purchase agreement during their monthly meeting Jan. 27.

According to John Bilsten, AMU’s general manager, a preliminary review is starting on a proposed 10-year agreement to buy wind energy from an established wind farm at a set price.

“By entering into the power purchase agreement (PPA), that really hedges our energy portfolio, especially as we look at coal fire generation, and the potential that we may not have as much generation in the future,” Bilsten explained. 

 

