AMU launches study on possible future power generation

Thu, 09/02/2021 - 8:34am admin1
By: 
Brad Hicks

ALGONA—While last February’s polar vortex led to trouble for some in the central part of the country, Algona Municipal Utilities’ ability to generate power for the electric grid resulted in a rare windfall of revenue, some of which was shared immediately with AMU customers and some of which will be used to address other longer term situations with the utility. It has also led the AMU Board of Trustees and management to wonder whether the utility and Algona residents could possibly benefit from more generating more power.

 

Get the full story in the Sept. 2 Advance.

