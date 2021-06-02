AMU cuts interest costs using windfall

ALGONA—The ability of Algona Municipal Utilities (AMU) to generate power during the polar vortex that struck a large swath of the nation’s midsection and threatened the electric grid in February is paying off again.

At its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, May 26, the AMU Board of Trustees voted to make early principal payments of $1.08 million on a 2011 electric revenue bond issuance and $225,000 on 2014 capital loan notes, advancing the scheduled payments by five months and saving AMU more than $55,000 in interest costs.

