AMU, City Hall, Library close to public due to COVID-19, but contact still possible

AMU:

Algona Municipal Utilities on Tuesday closed its facilities public due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Iowa. This includes walk-in traffic at 104 W. Call St. AMU will reevaluate the situation weekly.

CITY HALL:

The city of Algona closed its offices to walk-in traffic on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The Algona City Council made the decision at the Nov. 16 council meeting.

“People can still come and meet with us by appointment only,” City Administrator Jacob Tjaden said.

Tjaden mentioned that people can call first or email or use the city’s website to submit complaints or requests for services so business can be conducted electronically as much as possible.

​ALGONA PUBLIC LIBRARY:

The Algona Public Library will close to the public beginning Monday, Nov. 23, and remain closed until December 7 at which time this decision will be revisited. Curbside pick up for books, dvds, kits, and copies remains available by completing the form on the APL website or calling 295-5476.

