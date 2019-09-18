Home / Home

AMU changing cycle of utility biling dates

Wed, 09/18/2019 - 11:42am
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

A new billing system will be implemented for Algona Municipal Utilities (AMU) customers by the end of this year.

"We aer moving to one billing date over the next few months," said John Bilsten, AMU general manager. "Customers pay us three different times. We are going to get that down to one. To do that and have th easiest impact on our customers, we are going to do it over a few months."

Read the complete story in the Sept. 19 Advance.

