Alliant, Invenergy seek community support

On a tour of wind farm construction sites in Winnebago County last Tuesday, July 23, Justin Foss, senior communications partner, spokesperson and wind maintenance manager for Alliant Energy, said the companies want to work through any complaints people might have about wind turbines.

Foss said Alliant is putting the turbines on properties whose owners have given them permission to do so. While that is true, past complaints, such as those expressed at previous Kossuth County Board of Supervisors meetings, are generally from residents of neighboring properties.

Get the complete story in the Aug. 1 Kossuth County Advance.