All but swimming pool opened June 1 in West Bend

Wed, 06/03/2020 - 9:05am admin1
Alan Van Ormer

The only West Bend city facility that wasn’t to open on June 1 is the swimming pool.

At the May 26 West Bend City Council meeting, councilmembers approved opening city hall, the public library, and the shelter house, fire station meeting room and community center for reservations on June 1. “Whoever rents the facilities has to follow CDC guidelines and the governor’s proclamation,” said Lisa Sewell, West Bend city clerk.

