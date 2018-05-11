ALGONA-The numbers in terms of fund-raising are still being tallied, but the final AlGLOna Glo Run is in the books.

According to Brittany Hoover, the event coordinator, "Despite the weather that rolled in just hours before the race, we were very impressed with the numbers and success we had for our fifth and final. It turned out to be a beautiful night during race time. Although it felt like a nightmare at the time, I was so impressed of how it all came together in such a short amount of time - one hour prior to race time. By 9:15 p.m., when we began the race, you would've never known there was a storm."

For more on the story, please see the May 10th issue of the Kossuth County Advance