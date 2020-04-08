Algona woman distributes toys, games to fight C-19 imact

ALGONA—With the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic impacting activities in Kossuth County, Heather Casey makes sure families have toys and games to help occupy their time at home.

“In Algona, we have lost a lot of resources, such as the library, playgrounds, the nature center and other activities families used to do, because of the coronavirus,” Casey said. “When isolated, not everyone has internet access and mental health issues are possible with everybody.”

Two weeks ago, Casey, who used to operate an in-home day care, browsed through the toys and games she had for children. She decided to distribute those items to other families who may need them while staying home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have all these toys that are not being played with, and other people have toys that aren’t being played with. I thought we could distribute them,” she said. “We all need something to occupy the time to keep our mental health at a safe level.”

See the full story and how to help in the April 9 Kossuth County Advance.