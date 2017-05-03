Algona will GLO on Saturday

When the sun sets and the stars come out, the City of Algona will begin to glow.

Hundreds of community members have already signed up to participate in Saturday’s 4th Annual AlGLOna 5K GLO Run/Walk.

Four years ago, the Leadership Algona Class planned and hosted the first GLO Run/Walk as a way to give back to the community by raising funds for the Algona Recreational Trial.

After a successful first year, it was decided to hold the event again and the rest is history.

This fundraising event has already raised $81,000 for the recreational trail, providing funds to help the city expand the trail and add a footbridge.

