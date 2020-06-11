Algona Senior Center will serve to-go meals starting Monday, June 15

STATEMENT FROM ALGONA SENIOR CENTER - FRIDAY, JUNE 12:

Starting Monday June 15, we will be doing a soft opening at the center. This means that we will be getting back to a few activities but we must follow all guidelines. On Monday, we will serve a noon meal, however, at this time it must be served in a to go container and they are not permitted to eat inside the center. If they would like a meal to go, we ask that they let the center know a day in advance so that we may get a head count. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the center.

On Thursday, the Advance reported that Elderbridge Agency had a different status on its meal sites. The Algona Senior Center is a private center, and as such, while it is not going to serve meals on site as prescribed by Elderbridge Agency on Aging, it is going to allow to-go meals that are not eaten on site.

Elderbridge Agency issued the following statement Thursday on the status of its congregate meal sites, which includes those in Algona, Bancroft, Britt, Buffalo Center, Emmetsburg, Estherville and Humboldt in our area.

While Governor Reynolds has given consent for Adult Day Services and Senior Centers to re-open amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, Elderbridge Agency on Aging will not be resuming our congregate meal service in our 29 counties at this time. Her proclamation allows for privately owned and independent Senior Centers to resume business, but there are no congregate meal sites managed by Iowa’s six Area Agencies on Aging that will re-open at this time.

The coronavirus remains in all corners of our service area, and there is so much unknown about this volatile, unpredictable and highly contagious pandemic. The things that we do know are that the virus can produce particularly harsh outcomes for individuals over age 65, and this demographic comprises the vast majority of our congregate meal participants.

Please be assured that all of us here at Elderbridge are working with state and national leaders (from public health to the business sector) to implement safety protocols and processes in anticipation for the time when we feel that we can resume the congregate meal program. UNTIL THEN, THE SAFETY OF OUR PARTICIPANTS, STAFF AND VOLUNTEERS REMAINS OUR KEY FOCUS.

We know that many aging Iowans miss attending their local congregate meal program and are eager to “get out” and see friends. I want you to know that we miss having you there. We look forward to your return but only when we can be assured that our program is not putting older Iowans at risk. Until then, please do not hesitate to phone us if you have any questions, concerns or items of need. There are many ways that we’ve been able to assist aging Iowans and their caregivers during these trying times. Please phone us toll free: 800-243-0678

Sincerely,

Shelly Sindt, C.E.O.

Elderbridge Agency on Aging