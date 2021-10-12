Algona schools set committee for Lu Verne reorganization

ALGONA—The Algona School board met on Monday, Oct. 11, and finalized a reorganization committee for the Lu Verne and Algona school districts among other things.

There will be 10 total members and two superintendents working together on this committee. One community member from Lu Verne, two community members from Algona (Justin Davis and Haley Offerman), one board member from each district (Rodney Davis), one staff member from Lu Verne and two staff members from Algona (Pete Waltz and Nicole Studer). Lu Verne has yet to select committee members from its district.

This committee will meet and help draft the reorganization petition and will help in collecting the required signatures to put the petition up to a vote.

