Algona schools plan August opening

ALGONA—Five points of emphasis were discussed before passage of a Return-to-Learn plan in the Algona Community School District during Monday’s board of directors meeting.

“We want what’s best for kids. We want to put students first in the decisions that we make,” said Superintendent Joe Carter. “What’s best for kids right now, both emotionally as well as academically, is to return to school in a face-to-face format. That’s our priority.”

The board unanimously passed the plan.

