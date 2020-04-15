Algona schools continuous learning plan during pandemic

The Algona Community School District has developed a continuous learning plan for students during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Iowa schools were required to develop and submit such a plan by the Iowa Department of Education and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who ordered schools closed through April 30 due to the potential for exposure to the coronavirus. Algona’s plan has four parts: teacher and student expectations, delivery platforms, communication with internal and external stakeholders and ensuring professional development and teacher competency.

