Algona school superintendent resigns

ALGONA — Algona Community School District superintendent Marty Fonley has resigned as the school district’s superintendent.

The Algona Community School District Board of Directors unanimously accepted his letter of resignation during a special session on Friday, July 6. The board went into a closed session in accordance with Iowa Code 21.5 (1) (i). The board reconvened within 10 minutes and made the announcement.

In his resignation letter, Fonley said, “many negative insinuations and false statements have been made during this time. Every attempt has been made by a small number of people to soil my reputation.”

He also said in the letter, “I have been asked repeatedly why I don’t respond or refute the accusations. In my opinion, as a leader and as a professional there is no value in engaging these types of comments. You take the high road and continue to care for the organization and the people in it.”

In addition, he stated, “without any hesitation that I am leaving the district in a much better position than when I was asked to step into the role of superintendent.”

The school district and Fonley also agreed to a separation agreement that includes a 12-month salary for 2018-2019. In addition, the payments for salary and insurance benefits will continue through June 30, 2019, unless Fonley secures other employment as a full-time school administrator.

The agreement also states that the school district releases Fonley from any and all claims for any events and actions prior to the date of the agreement. He will also not file any lawsuit or claim against the district based on any events, known or unknown, occurring prior to the date of the approval of the agreement.

The school board will begin the search for an interim superintendent at Monday’s board meeting.

See the July 12 issue of the Kossuth County Advance for more on Fonley’s resignation.