Algona school pupil count lower

Wed, 11/14/2018 - 3:00pm admin1

ALGONA — There are fewer students in the Algona Community School District than a year ago. At its regular meeting Monday evening, interim Superintendent Dr. Thomas Williams issued a press release regarding the fall count.

"The Algona Community School District reported a slight drop in the official enrollment, taken on Oct. 1," the realease said. "Actual student enrollment in grades K-12 was 1,290 students compared to 1,316 students one year ago.

"Another 185 non-resident students attend Algona ....

See the full story in the Nov. 15 Kossuth County Advance

