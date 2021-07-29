Home / Home

Algona school foundation raises $48,000

Thu, 07/29/2021

ALGONA—The Algona Community School Foundations annual golf outing and silent auction results showed once again what a special place Kossuth County is, organizers said. 

The event was held Tuesday, July 20, and it brought in $48,000 to the foundation, which uses the money to fund local scholarships and classroom enrichment activities. 

“The weather was great, the participation was excellent, and the results were phenomenal,” stated foundation consultant Barb Teeter.

 

For more on the event, see the July 29 Advance print edition.

