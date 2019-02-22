Algona School District chooses superintendent

ALGONA — The Algona Community School Board has announced that it has offered the superitendent position to Joe Carter.

His hire will be official after a formal background check and board approval. Carter will begin his duties on July 1

Carter is in his 20th year serving the Emmetsburg Community School District as Director of Student Programs (four years), Activities Director (seven years) and Elementary Principal (eight years). In his role he oversees the transportation and special education programs. He has also taken the lead on implementing Medicaid billing for the district, writing the Teacher Leadership and Compensation Grant, and implementation of Professional Learning Communities (PLC’s). He also revised the hiring practices for the district and serves for as a mentor for new principals for School Administrators of Iowa.

