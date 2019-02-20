Algona school board discusses budget

The Algona school board raised concerns in its Feb. 11 meeting in regard to the rest of the 2019 fiscal year (FY).

During the superintendent report, Dr. Thomas Williams, interim superintendent, provided information on the budget as well as key budget indicators.

“Our revenue is about a million dollars less than what it was a year ago,” Williams said. “We knew we going to have less revenue. We haven’t had a real increase in revenue due to enrollment.”

