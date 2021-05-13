Algona receives $100,000 for Central Park reno

ALGONA—Plans to renovate Central Park received a big boost Monday when the Wellmark Foundation announced it is providing a $100,000 grant to the city of Algona for the project.

The city is one of 13 Iowa organizations that will receive Matching Assets to Community Health (MATCH) grants, contingent upon securing the required dollar-for-dollar match. To ensure community support for these projects, organizations have until Aug. 25 to secure their matching funds, Wellmark stated in a press release issued Tuesday morning, May 11.

See the full story and learn more about the renovation plans at the park in May 13 Advance.