Algona Radio moves to town

Hometown and Home Country Radio, KLGA and KLGZ, have officially moved its base of operation from West Hobarton to downtown Algona, broadcasting from Algona for the first time on Thursday, Oct. 5.

This change was a long time coming, explained Bernie Merrill, general manager. Approximately three years ago when Doyle and Carolyn Becker from Riverfront Broadcasting purchased the station, each staff member was asked what their hopes and dreams were for the station. The consensus remained in one day being physically located in Algona.

“It has almost been three years since they asked us those questions and they started to work on ideas and plans, securing the location, etc. Shortly within another year and a half we were starting to look into that,” remarked Merrill.

“Just shy of three years total and we are in our new place.”

