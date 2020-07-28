Home / Home

Algona Public Library invites you to take a walk down State Street for a story stroll with ‘Frank and Laverne’

Tue, 07/28/2020 - 4:42pm

ALGONA—Looking for a chance to get outside? Looking for an adorable read? Go take a walk down State Street and view the Algona Public Library’s story stroll.

A story stroll is an opportunity to read a book as you walk down main street. Everyone is welcome to walk by and read the featured story as well as engage in the activities. You can read the book, “Frank and Laverne,” on State Street through the windows of many of the participating businesses.

For more of the story, see the July 30 edition of the Kossuth County Advance.

