Algona PD body camera policy approved through council

Algona City Council members approved the update of a police department policy Jan. 21 that police have followed more than a year in the use of body cameras.

The policy, in a nutshell, states that patrol officers issued body cameras are expected to retrieve them at the beginning of their shifts, activate them before most calls, and put them back into charging stations at end of their shifts.

