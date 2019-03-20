Home / Home

Algona Okays zoning map

Wed, 03/20/2019 - 3:34pm admin1

The Algona City Council had eight items on their regular agenda, and once they were finished took a recess for about 15 minutes before opening a public hearing on the 2018 international building codes at the March 18 council meeting.

During the regular portion of the meeting, the council adopted an ordinance and approved the third reading for the official updated zoning map, which represents Algona's current zoning.

Get all the details in the March 21 Advance.

