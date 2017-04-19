Algona native named principal of the year

I was surprised and awestruck recalled Jim Murray upon being named the 2017 Iowa Elementary School Principal of the Year. Murray is an Algona native, currently serving as principal for Tifford Elementary School in Vinton.

Last spring, Murray was nominated for the award through the School Administrators of Iowa. Upon making it into the final two or three candidates, Murray interviewed with the organization, receiving a phone call later that day, announcing that he received the award.

For more on this story, please see the April 20 issue of the Kossuth County Advance.