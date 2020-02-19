Home / Home

Algona native authors book about spiritual connections

Wed, 02/19/2020 - 3:19pm admin1
By: 
Mindi Spear

"Everyone can learn to some extent," said author Kim Weaver. "Like learning to play the piano, not all will be a Mozart, but everyone can learn some." It's how she described her philosophy when it came to creating her first book, "Death is Not Goodbye: Connect with Your Loved Ones Again."

Weaver, born and raised in Algona, is an evidential medium, spirit channeler, and now an author.

Read more in the Feb. 20 Kossuth County Advance.

