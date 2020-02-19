Algona native authors book about spiritual connections

"Everyone can learn to some extent," said author Kim Weaver. "Like learning to play the piano, not all will be a Mozart, but everyone can learn some." It's how she described her philosophy when it came to creating her first book, "Death is Not Goodbye: Connect with Your Loved Ones Again."

Weaver, born and raised in Algona, is an evidential medium, spirit channeler, and now an author.

