Algona Lofts opening its doors

The long awaited day has arrived, answering the questions of curious townsfolk regarding what the old O.B. Laing Middle School will look like after undergoing an almost four year renovation process.

Transformed into an apartment complex, Algona Lofts is holding its grand opening with an Algona Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting on Friday, June 2.

Algona Lofts is comprised of 40 apartments, expanding from the middle school across the street to the old annex.

“Each apartment is unique,” mentioned Shawn Foutch, owner of Algona Lofts. The uniqueness of each apartment is derived from a mission to protect the historic features of the building.

