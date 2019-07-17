Algona library director takes position in Pella

Algona Public Library Director Mara Strickler will be leaving Algona for a position as the director of the Pella Public Library.

During the library board of trustees meeting, Strickler informed the board that she would be exiting her position. The board members began discussing how to begin the search for a new library director, how that search would work, what to pay for the interim director and who that interim director will be.

