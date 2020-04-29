Algona Library, City Hall remain closed to public, but open for business

On Monday, April 27, Governor Kim Reynolds issued a supplemental proclamation easing several restrictions in 77 of Iowa’s counties, including Kossuth County, effective May 1. Among those businesses that can operate are libraries:

"A library may reopen provided that it limits the number of patrons present to 50 percent of its maximum legal occupancy capacity and implements reasonable measures under the circumstances of each library to ensure social distancing of employees and patrons, increased hygiene practices and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health," according to the proclamation.

Currently, the Algona Public Library and city administration are reviewing how to move forward with consideration to the well-being of employees and patrons. A phased approach is being worked out, allowing for a partial opening at a later date. Until they are confident necessary steps are in place to re-open safely and responsibly, the Algona Public Library, city hall and other city-owned facilities will remain closed to the public.

Library patrons are encouraged to continue to utilize curb-side pickup and online resources, and city hall patrons should call ahead to schedule any services.