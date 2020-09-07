Home / Home

Algona Library board meets Wednesday

Mon, 09/07/2020 - 10:08am admin1

 

The regular monthly meeting of the Algona Public Library Board of Trustees is scheduled for Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 4:30 P.M. in Meeting Rooms A & B of the Algona Public Library.

Agenda – September 2020

1.0           Preliminary Items

1.1           Call to Order

1.2           Additions or Corrections to the Agenda

2.0           Regular Items

2.1           Approval of August 2020 Minutes*

2.2           Approval of September 2020 Bills*

2.3           Director’s Report

3.0           Other Items for Discussion

3.1           Preparation for Move - Update

3.2           Renovation Project Update

3.3           Fundraising Follow-up

4.0           Committee Reports

4.1           Personnel – Siri Hartsfield

4.2           Facility – Todd Buchanan

4.3           Finance – Mike Nerison

4.4           Long Range Planning – Kathy Diers

5.0           Adjournment                         

* Require Board Action

 

 

 

 

