Algona Library board meets Wednesday
The regular monthly meeting of the Algona Public Library Board of Trustees is scheduled for Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 4:30 P.M. in Meeting Rooms A & B of the Algona Public Library.
Agenda – September 2020
1.0 Preliminary Items
1.1 Call to Order
1.2 Additions or Corrections to the Agenda
2.0 Regular Items
2.1 Approval of August 2020 Minutes*
2.2 Approval of September 2020 Bills*
2.3 Director’s Report
3.0 Other Items for Discussion
3.1 Preparation for Move - Update
3.2 Renovation Project Update
3.3 Fundraising Follow-up
4.0 Committee Reports
4.1 Personnel – Siri Hartsfield
4.2 Facility – Todd Buchanan
4.3 Finance – Mike Nerison
4.4 Long Range Planning – Kathy Diers
5.0 Adjournment
* Require Board Action