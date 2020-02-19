Algona legislative forum starts with discussion on Trump

The first question addressed to three area legislators sparked a testy conversation at a legislative forum at the Algona Public Library Feb. 8. Reps. Tedd Gassman and Terry Baxter and Sen. Dennis Guth fielded questions and offered input during the forum.

Larry Person, with the Kossuth County Republicans, said, "The highest standard of character should be embodying both public and private life. My question to you is, if you guys have so much courage up there, how can you not publicly come out against President Trump and his wrath and vengence against U.S. citizens?"

