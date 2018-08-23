Home / Home

Algona interim superintendent speaks at opening breakfast

Thu, 08/23/2018 - 10:50am admin1
By: 
Nathan Moore

ALGONA — Tuesday morning interim superintendent, Dr. Thomas Williams, kicked off the school year during a breakfast in front of the Algona Community School District’s staff that he hopes to bring to the school district is “experience, stability, transparency and ethical leadership.”

Although Williams has been retired for one year and had been living in Arizona with his wife, he reassures staff, parents and students that he is equipped to take on the challenge ahead.

