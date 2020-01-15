Algona hires new library director

Lori Walton began working as the director of Algona Public Library Jan. 6, taking interim director Sheila Foxhoven's place.

The full-time position has been vacant since Mara Strickler, past director, left to become director at the Pella Public Library last September. Foxhoven took the reins after Strickler's exit. The city didn't find a director after two full rounds of interviews. Though, Curt Wiseman, city administrator, said an offer was extended on the second round but rejected.

