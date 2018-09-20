Algona High School Wall of Fame to induct Johnson, Meyers
Ceremonies on Friday, Sept. 21
ALGONA – The Algona High School Wall of Fame Committee has announced the 2018 class of the Wall of Fame.
This year, two individuals will be recognized as the newest members of the Wall during an induction ceremony Friday, Sept. 21, at 3:30 p.m. in the Algona High School Commons. They are Wayne Johnson of the Class of 1959 and Denny Myers of the Class of 1926. The ceremony will begin with a meet-and-greet in the commons followed by the official induction at 4 p.m. There will be a tour of the school facilities for those interested following the ceremony. Prior to the homecoming game, new inductees will be honored on the track at 6:30.
The committee welcomes and encourages the public to attend the festivities associated with the Wall of Fame ceremony as it recognizes those who have accomplished great success. The committee's hope is to not only honor the past, but to inspire current student athletes to strive to be part of the rich tradition and history of Algona High School.
The Wall of Fame Committee welcomes nominations for individuals as coaches, athletes, and community members. Nomination forms can be found under the “Wall of Fame” tab on the school website (algona.k12.ia.us) or can be picked up from the central administration office. If you have questions, contact Brian Connick at the high school at 515-295-7207.
Wayne Johnson: Track and Field
Class of 1959
While at AHS, Johnson excelled in both football and track. In football, he was named to the all-state honorable mention team in 1958. It was in track that Johnson achieved the highest degree of success. In 1958 and 1959 he was able to capture state championships in the 100- and 200-yard runs, and the 880-yard relay. Following high school, Johnson studied and competed at Drake University. While performing for the Drake Bulldogs, Johnson was a multi-year letter winner and in 1963 was a member of the Missouri Valley Conference championship team, the winner of the Tom Rivers Award, and was co-captain for the track team. Following his career at Drake, Johnson continued to be involved with track and field at the international level.
He served as the Peace Corps track coach for the Thai National Men’s track team from 1964 to 1967, and in 1966 was instrumental in implementing high altitude training for the Thai Men’s team in Bangkok, Thailand. Wayne went on to work as the Iowa State refugee coordinator, a position from which he retired in 2007. He and his late wife Thavy have two sons. He currently lives in Des Moines
Dennis “Denny” Myers: Football
Class of 1926
While at AHS, Myers excellence in football is apparent by the fact that as an individual he was named first team all-conference as an offensive end, and he was named to five all-state teams.
His team was no less successful – the 1925 Algona team was crowned as not only the Northwest Iowa Conference champion, but the 1925 state champion team as well.
Following his stellar career on the gridiron at Algona, Myers went on to the University of Iowa where he was a letter winner from 1928 to 1930. After his career at the university ended Myers earned a spot as a starting offensive guard in National Football League for the Chicago Bears in 1931.
Following that season with the Bears, Myers put down his cleats and picked up a whistle, beginning an outstanding career as a collegiate coach. His initial assignment was with West Virginia University as a line coach. That was followed by stints at both Yale and Brown in a similar capacity. Before long, Myers success attracted the attention of Boston College, which hired him as its head coach, where he served during the 1941 and 1942 seasons prior to taking a leave of absence to serve in the United States Navy during World War II. Following the war, Myers again coached Boston College from 1946 to 1950.
Myers has the distinction to have been coaching Boston College during the only time in its history when it was the number one ranked team in the land, and had the good fortune to have lost what is often considered one of the greatest upsets in college football history. His Boston College team, ranked number one in the land, only had to defeat lowly Holy Cross to be invited to a showdown in the Sugar Bowl with Tulsa. A win there would all but assure his Boston College team of being named national champs. An inexplicable turn of events culminated with a 55-12 loss to Holy Cross, and the cancellation of a planned victory party at the Coconut Grove nightclub in Boston. Later that night, the club was the site of a tragic fire that resulted in the loss of more than 400 souls.
Wayne Johnson
AHS
1958 - State Champion 880 Yard Relay
1958 - State Champion 200 Yard Dash
1958 - Football All-State Honorable Mention
1959 - State Champion 100 Yard Dash
1959 - State Champion 200 Yard Dash
Drake University
1963 - Co-Captain, Drake University Track and Field
1961-1963 - Letter Winner, Drake University Track and Field
1963 - Member of Missouri Valley Conference Champion Team
1963 - Tom Rivers Award Winner
Professional Career
1964-1967 - Peace Corps Track Coach, Thai Men’s National Track Team, Bangkok Thailand
1966 - Implemented High Altitude Training for Thai Men’s National Track Team
Denny Meyers
AHS
1925 - Member of 1925 Northwest Iowa Conference Champion Football Team
1925 - Member of 1925 State Champion Football Team
1925 - First Team All-Conference (Offensive End)
1925 - Named to 5 All-State Football Teams
University of Iowa
1926 -1930 - Member of the University of Iowa Football Team
1928 -1930 - Letter Winner, University of Iowa Football Team
Professional Career
1931 - Chicago Bears, Offensive Guard
Coaching Career
1933 - West Virginia University (Line Coach)
1934-1935 - Yale University (Line Coach)
1936-1940 - Brown University (Line Coach)
1941-1942 - Boston College (Head Coach)
1946-1950 - Boston College (Head Coach)
Head Coaching Record at Boston College (35-27-4)
Military Service
1943-1945 - Lieutenant, United States Navy (Beachmaster, Pacific Theater, WWII)