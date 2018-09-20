Algona High School Wall of Fame to induct Johnson, Meyers

ALGONA – The Algona High School Wall of Fame Committee has announced the 2018 class of the Wall of Fame.

This year, two individuals will be recognized as the newest members of the Wall during an induction ceremony Friday, Sept. 21, at 3:30 p.m. in the Algona High School Commons. They are Wayne Johnson of the Class of 1959 and Denny Myers of the Class of 1926. The ceremony will begin with a meet-and-greet in the commons followed by the official induction at 4 p.m. There will be a tour of the school facilities for those interested following the ceremony. Prior to the homecoming game, new inductees will be honored on the track at 6:30.

The committee welcomes and encourages the public to attend the festivities associated with the Wall of Fame ceremony as it recognizes those who have accomplished great success. The committee's hope is to not only honor the past, but to inspire current student athletes to strive to be part of the rich tradition and history of Algona High School.