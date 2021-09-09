Algona Fire department is home to a piece of the Twin Towers

ALGONA—This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City. There will be local observances.

Algona will mark the event by having emergency response vehicles parked outside the fire station near the piece of the south tower that is on display on the corner by the fire station. Fireman Brad Baloun applied for the piece of the tower as soon as it became available and it arrived in Algona in 2011.

