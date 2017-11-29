Algona Fire Chief Chuck Bell passes away

ALGONA — The evening before a special benefit or “party” was scheduled to take place, Algona Fire Chief Chuck Bell passed away ending his battle with esophageal cancer.

Bell passed away on Friday, Nov. 24 at Kossuth Regional Health Center.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” said Algona Mayor Lynn Kueck, who has worked with him since 1999 when he started as mayor.

Bell’s funeral took place on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at St. Cecelia Catholic Church.

For more on this story, please see the Nov. 30 issue of Kossuth County Advance.