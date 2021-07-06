Algona father murdered young boys, killed himself

ALGONA— On July 5, 2021 at 7:51 p.m., the Algona Police Department was called to 418 S. Harlan St, in Algona, Iowa. Upon arrival they met with the 911 caller who had discovered the bodies of six-year-old Logan and three-year-old Seth Phelon. In addition to the boys, their father, Christopher Phelon, age 32, was also found deceased, all according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The law enforcement investigation and autopsies conducted by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner determined that Logan and Seth died as the result of gunshot wounds, and their manner of death was considered homicide. Christopher Phelon died as the result of a gunshot wound and manner of death was considered suicide.

The Algona Police received assistance from the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, Algona EMS, the Kossuth County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Kossuth County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Advance will have more on this story in its July 15 print edition.

Original story:

ALGONA—Three people are dead and an investigation is underway in Algona after law enforcement officers responded to a call Monday evening, July 5.

Assistant Police Chief Bo Miller stated in a press release that the Algona Police Department received a 911 call advising of a homicide in the 400 block of South Harlan Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered three deceased individuals.

He said the investigation is ongoing, and autoposies will be conducted by the state medical examiner’s office. Miller stated there is no threat to the public.

The release said additional information will be released pending notification of relatives and completion of the autopsies.