Algona EMS has shortfall

Wed, 08/14/2019 - 2:48pm admin1
By: 
Robert M. Roberson

The Algona City Council and the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors are in talks to decide what to do about Algona's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the growing disparity between its expenses and revenue.

The issue stems from the fact that nearly two-thirds of the southern half of Kossuth County is served by the Algona EMS, according to Algona City Administrator Curt Wiseman.

Read the complete story in the Aug. 15 Kossuth County Advance.

