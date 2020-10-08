Algona electric rates rising

ALGONA—Electric rates will increase for the first time since January 2016 for Algona Municipal Utilities (AMU) customers.

“The cost of service study indicated a higher fixed cost should be passed on to residential and small commercial customers,” said John Bilsten, AMU general manager. “The Board of Trustees and staff chose not to increase the customer charge as high as the cost of service study showed.”

The increase will be seen in the October billing cycle. The AMU Board of Trustees made the decision at the Sept. 29 board meeting after a public hearing.