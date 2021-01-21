Algona council wants to look at plan for larger bond for streets
Thu, 01/21/2021 - 10:46am admin1
By:
Brad Hicks
After hearing from a bonding advisor, the Algona City Council requested a proposal that would accelerate plans for street improvement projects and increase the amount of money borrowed in the coming year.
No action was taken because the discussion was held during the council’s work session prior to its regular meeting Monday at City Hall.
