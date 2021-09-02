Algona council talks EMS, skate park, Garrigan drainage, visioning

ALGONA—The city’s ambulance service ended fiscal year 2021 in the black, but costs are expected to increase and the prospect of a countywide service potentially funded by some sort of tax is still a minimum of nearly three years away. The city council will decide at its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 7, whether to support a countywide effort to designate emergency medical service as essential service and thus eligible for potential new funding mechanisms.

That was the takeaway from a discussion about the Algona EMS and county emergency medical services at the Algona City Council work session Monday evening, Aug. 30.

In addition, the council discussed community visioning and the possible designs for the new skating facility at Central Park.

For more on the meeting, see the Sept. 2 Advance.

To see a preliminary version of the plan in terms of drawings, click on the .pdf.