Algona council reviews rescue funds, Fratco pact, projects; picks Hoover

Fri, 08/20/2021 - 2:19pm admin1
Brad Hicks

ALGONA—The Algona City Council selected Brad Hoover to fill a vacancy and serve as an at-large council member.

The action came at Monday evening’s regular meeting. 

Among other items, the council discussed a development agreement with Fratco, reviewed the street project and previous downtown development planning, and started work to enact a different snow removal policy for parking lots.

 

