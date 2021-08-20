Algona council reviews rescue funds, Fratco pact, projects; picks Hoover
Brad Hicks
ALGONA—The Algona City Council selected Brad Hoover to fill a vacancy and serve as an at-large council member.
The action came at Monday evening’s regular meeting.
Among other items, the council discussed a development agreement with Fratco, reviewed the street project and previous downtown development planning, and started work to enact a different snow removal policy for parking lots.
Read the full accounts in the Aug. 19 Advance.